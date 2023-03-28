Allworth Financial LP Has $92,000 Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 46,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 40,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

GDV stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

