Allworth Financial LP Has $93,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $335.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

