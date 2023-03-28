Allworth Financial LP Has $94,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $602,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,372 shares of company stock worth $93,403,027. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,368.55 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,446.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

