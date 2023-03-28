Allworth Financial LP Has $98,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 599.06, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

