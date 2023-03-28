Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYM. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $127.80 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $154.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.44.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

