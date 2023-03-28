Allworth Financial LP Makes New $93,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

