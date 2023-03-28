Allworth Financial LP Purchases 139 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Moody’s by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Moody’s by 23.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,439,000 after purchasing an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 30.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after purchasing an additional 252,425 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 26,718.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 243.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 224,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $293.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.69 and its 200 day moving average is $285.54. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $346.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.