Allworth Financial LP Purchases 320 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.