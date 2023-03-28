Allworth Financial LP Purchases 3,914 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 159.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 73.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
