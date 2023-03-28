Allworth Financial LP Purchases 558 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUEM. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

