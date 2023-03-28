Allworth Financial LP Purchases Shares of 533 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $245.42 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $258.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.42.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

