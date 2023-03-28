Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 848,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,294,000 after acquiring an additional 390,044 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

