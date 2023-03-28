Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 19.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

