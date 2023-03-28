Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,414,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ResMed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,656,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

ResMed Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $215.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.84. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

