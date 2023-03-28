Allworth Financial LP Sells 154 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in American States Water by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 35.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 95.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American States Water currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

American States Water Stock Performance

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Shares of AWR opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $100.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

