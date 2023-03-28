Allworth Financial LP Sells 272 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.69. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

