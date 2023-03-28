Allworth Financial LP Sells 288 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,445,000 after purchasing an additional 46,542 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE TYL opened at $332.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $453.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.02.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

