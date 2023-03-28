Allworth Financial LP Sells 301 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $132.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.98.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

