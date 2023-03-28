Allworth Financial LP Sells 334 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,582,000 after purchasing an additional 484,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

