Allworth Financial LP Sells 490 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IEF opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $107.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.91.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

