Allworth Financial LP Sells 491 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Cowen cut their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,928 shares of company stock worth $26,079,959. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $246.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.16. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.