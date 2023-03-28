Allworth Financial LP Trims Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

