Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Down 2.8 %

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

