Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -365.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

