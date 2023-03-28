Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 739,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,257,000 after acquiring an additional 69,185 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

