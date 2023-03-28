Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.