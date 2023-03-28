Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

