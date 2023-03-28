Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is E&G Advisors LP’s 9th Largest Position

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

