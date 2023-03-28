Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 136,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $178,741,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.2 %

Apple stock opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

