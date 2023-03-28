Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after purchasing an additional 266,711 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after buying an additional 300,053 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $435,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,216,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $186.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.37 and a 200-day moving average of $187.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

