Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $186.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

