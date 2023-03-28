Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $12.32 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 417,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,047,000 after acquiring an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 46,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

