Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 1,321 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ASAN opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $7,873,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $5,044,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

