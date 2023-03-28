Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 1,321 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Asana Stock Performance
NYSE ASAN opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
