Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,035 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Axos Financial worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,192,000 after buying an additional 113,975 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Axos Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE AX opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

