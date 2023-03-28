Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 89 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.9 %

ARE stock opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.94 and a 52 week high of $206.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

