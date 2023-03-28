Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 66,929 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 98,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.14 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

