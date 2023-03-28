Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,319,000 after buying an additional 60,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after buying an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after buying an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after buying an additional 318,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.