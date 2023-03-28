Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.74 Million in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $78.90.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

