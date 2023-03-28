Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 347.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Glaukos worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $5,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $1,794,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of GKOS opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.13. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.