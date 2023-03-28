Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,713 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

