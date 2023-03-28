Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,465 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after buying an additional 553,285 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of State Street by 1,040.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,973,000 after buying an additional 374,391 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 1,943.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 390,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,726,000 after buying an additional 371,085 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

