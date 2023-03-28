Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 181.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after buying an additional 306,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,523,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Assurant Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average of $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.