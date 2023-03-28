Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Major Shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp Buys 10,000 Shares

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $15,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,655,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,742.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Birchview Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Birchview Capital, Lp acquired 110,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $163,900.00.

Aziyo Biologics Trading Up 22.4 %

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.11. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

Institutional Trading of Aziyo Biologics

About Aziyo Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZYO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,259,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

