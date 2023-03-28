Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCPC opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day moving average of $130.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

