Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BANR opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

