Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 498,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $64,723,000 after buying an additional 75,995 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Apple by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 51,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 58,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average of $145.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

