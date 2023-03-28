Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Decreased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $277.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

