Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Increased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 123.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $133.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

