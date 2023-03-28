BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.60.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $76.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. BRP has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.29.

BRP Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in BRP during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

