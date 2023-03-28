Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 124.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDR. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

